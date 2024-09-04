Sonia Umurungi, Managing Director, Green Dreams Ltd believes there is a real need to simplify the process for exporting coffee, avocado, and horticulture products in Rwanda:

“Simplifying export procedures is crucial for farmers, as the current complexities negatively impact our competitiveness in the global market. This workshop is essential for reviewing and identifying key simplification reforms to implement necessary changes”.

Jean Pierre Mwizerwa, Rwanda Trade Information Portal Coordinator and Customs Business Analyst at the Rwanda Revenue Authority, shares Sonia’s views:

“Rwanda sets a benchmark in the East African Community for reducing export procedures for coffee, avocado, and other horticulture products. At the workshop, we examined critical aspects such as integrating e-payment systems, digitalizing trade-related certificates, accepting electronic signatures for phytosanitary certificates, and integrating digital government services, all crucial for reducing time and costs for private operators.”

Sonia and Jean Pierre were among who attended the workshop organized by the European Union-East African Community MARKUP II programme, which was held in Rubavu, Rwanda.

The workshop aimed to examine new proposals to simplify coffee, avocado, and horticulture export procedures in Rwanda.

The workshop builds on the work initiated in 2021 during the first simplification workshopthat helped identify the reforms needed to reduce steps in export procedures, as mapped on the Rwanda Trade Portal.. Private sector associations including the Horticultural Exporters Associations of Rwanda (HEAR) and the Coffee Exporters and Processors Associations of Rwanda (CEPAR), along with the Rwanda National Trade Facilitation Committee have made significant headway.

This second workshop reviewed the progress in simplification and identified new areas to reduce duplications and complexities in export processes. Participants also discussed strategic steps for trade facilitation and advocacy in these sectors.

The forum facilitated informed discussions, knowledge-sharing and consensus-building on current as-is processes and allow crafting to-be business processes. These efforts will lead to an efficient and cost-effective process, a balanced position to address the intricate challenges posed by global trade dynamics, especially in the country.