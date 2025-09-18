By Ludovic Thanay, Senior Vice President Sales, Webb Fontaine (https://WebbFontaine.com).

Africa stands at a turning point. Home to nearly a fifth of the world’s population but responsible for less than 3% of global trade, the continent continues to punch below its weight. The reasons are well documented: weak infrastructure, fragmented policies, and slow adoption of digital systems. The real challenge is not only to bridge the divide but to design a model of trade that reflect’s Africa’s own realities and ambitions. Public-private partnerships (PPPs), when built on trust and shared responsibility, can play a decisive role in that transformation.

More than Procurement

All too often, PPPs in Customs and trade are seen as procurement arrangements, with governments buying systems and private firms delivering them. That narrow view misses the point. Strong partnerships are those that bring stakeholders together to design solutions everyone can benefit from. Governments bring legitimacy and reform agendas rooted in World Customs Organization (WCO) and World Trade Organization (WTO) commitments. Private partners bring technology, agility, and the capacity to deliver at scale. When these elements are combined, partnerships move from being procurement exercises to becoming drivers of reform.

The frameworks already exist. The WCO Data Model, the WCO SAFE Framework of Standards to Secure and Facilitate Global Trade, and the Time Release Study all provide the international backbone for reform. But frameworks do not implement themselves. They need digital tools, from risk management systems to Single Windows, Port Community Systems, and e-payment platforms. This is where PPPs prove their value: by turning policy ambitions into working systems that deliver results.

Trust, Governance, and Transparency

Strong governance underpins every sustainable reform. Without clear roles, independent oversight, and visible results, even the most advanced technology can fail to take root.

Digital systems can reinforce this credibility. Linking e-payment solutions directly to Customs, for example, not only accelerates transactions but also gives finance ministries a real-time picture of revenue. Risk engines that leave an auditable trail make clearance decisions faster while also making them open to review. When operators see a process that is efficient and predictable, trust in the wider system follows.

Data: Shared but Protected

Trade digitalisation depends on data. Declarations, shipping manifests, payments, and risk profiles all need to move quickly between agencies, operators, and even across borders. But speed raises questions of ownership and protection. Who controls this data? How is it used? How is it secured?

PPPs must give answers. Shared platforms cannot succeed if businesses and citizens doubt the safety of their information. Data must flow, but it must also be protected. For Africa, where regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) depends on interoperability, this means developing consistent data governance rules that balance openness with privacy. Private partners have a critical role here, providing not only the systems but also the security frameworks that keep information safe while still enabling smarter, faster trade.

Capacity and Ownership

Even the best technology fails if the people who use it are not part of the journey. Too many projects collapse because systems were handed over without building local skills or ownership. Sustainable partnerships integrate training and institution-building from the start. Success should be judged by more than faster clearance; it should be about whether administrations can manage and expand these systems themselves over time.

AfCFTA: From Vision to Practice

The AfCFTA offers the prospect of the world’s largest single market. But no agreement, however ambitious, will succeed if each country implements its own isolated digital solutions. A corridor cannot be “smart” if every border is a digital island.

This is where PPPs can help governments look beyond national boundaries and build systems that work together. Integration depends on the basics: harmonised standards, interoperable systems, and shared infrastructure.

Towards a Distinct African Model

By 2050, one in four people on earth will be African. The real question is whether Africa will still be adapting to external models of trade, or whether it will be shaping its own. PPPs provide a chance to do the latter: to design solutions that grow out of African realities while staying connected to global norms.

The lesson from years of reform is clear. Technology matters, but what makes the difference is governance, trust, capacity, and shared responsibility. The real measure of success will be whether the continent can help shape the rules of tomorrow rather than adapt to those of yesterday.