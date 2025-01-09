For the farming communities in Zimbabwe, cattle are the backbone of their livelihoods and way of life. These animals provide draught power for ploughing, a source of income, and a means to pay for children's education. But in recent years, the community has faced devastating losses as aging dip tanks and water scarcity have left their herds vulnerable to deadly tick-borne diseases.

"When our cattle started dying, we lost our draught power for farming. Families had nothing to sell, and many children had to drop out of school," says Oppa Chinhamhora, a local traditional leader in Shurugwi district. "It was a major social problem for our community."

The Mupangai Livestock Development Committee, which oversees one of the district's dip tanks, has seen first-hand the impact of these challenges. "In the past, we were failing to dip our cattle weekly due to the lack of water. This resulted in a lot of cattle dying from January disease (theileriosis)," explains Kudakwashe Mafuta, Secretary of the Mupangai Livestock Development Committee, Shurugwi district.

But now, hope is on the horizon thanks to support from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), funded by the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) - Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA). FAO is working to rehabilitate the aging dip tanks and drill boreholes to provide a reliable water source.

The components which needed attention on most dip tanks are the races, superstructures, roofs, and in some cases the collection and drying pens. “Toilets, dip tank sheds, soak away pits are some of the standard structures that were missing from most of the dip tanks,” said the “Mitigating the Impact of Livestock Diseases in Zimbabwe” project coordinator, Felistas Ndhlovu.

The project is currently rehabilitating 40 dip tanks and drilling 20 boreholes in six districts - Chirumhanzu, Shurugwi, Mberengwa, Zvishavane, Insiza and Umzingwane districts.

“Some of these boreholes will be solar powered, to provide clean water for diptanks, irrigation, household use, and livestock. This can help communities become more resilient to climate change and food shortages,” added the project coordinator.

Loice Muza, a Veterinary Extension Supervisor, emphasizes the critical role these improvements will play. "Access to water has been the biggest challenge, leading to irregular dipping and devastating livestock losses. This support is a game-changer that will save countless animals and livelihoods."

"This will make it much easier for farmers to regularly dip their cattle and prevent deadly tick-borne diseases." says Dr. Lindsay Muchetu, the local government veterinary officer (GVO) for Shurugwi District. "The borehole being drilled here will not only serve the dip tank but will also give the community access to clean and safe drinking water," she added.

The diptank renovations and borehole drilling are also empowering women in the community. Clara Sarema, a dip tank committee member, explains how the new water source will reduce the burden of fetching water over long distances. "It will help me start a small garden to feed my family and sell the extra crops. As women, we're also getting jobs during the construction, which is a big help."

With the dip tanks and boreholes nearing completion, farmers in Zimbabwe are eagerly awaiting the revitalization of their livestock industry. "We're so grateful to FAO and USAID for this life-changing assistance," says Oppa Chinhamhora. "It's going to make a huge difference for our community and our children's future."

Sustainability of project interventions

Beneficiaries will be supported to establish revolving funds for dip tank rehabilitation and insurance schemes towards borehole maintenance.

“Committees around dip tanks and borehole maintenance are going to be trained on governance issues and creation of revolving funds and insurance against thefts, damages and vandalism. In addition, traditional leadership were conscientized to support local committees in their work,” said FAO livestock specialist Fortune Kachidza.

“Capacitation of local Extension workers and Strengthening of Livestock Development Committees is critical to ensure project sustainability, governance and maintenance of livestock infrastructure ensuring long term benefits of donor funding and establishment of proper accountability systems,” added Fortune Kachidza.