Pape Momar Lô, CEO of Senegal’s state-owned Réseau Gazier du Sénégal (RGS SA), has joined the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power Conference and Exhibition as a speaker. His participation comes as the company advances the development of gas-centered pipeline infrastructure across the country and is expected to create new avenues for cross-sector collaboration and investment.

Established with a mission to design, build and operate the national gas transport system in Senegal, RGS is actively promoting a strong suite of bankable projects. The company is developing an integrated gas pipeline network of nearly 400km, structured into five strategic segments that will connect offshore gas fields in the region to power plants, industrial zones and key demand centers in Senegal. The first segment is currently in the market allocation phase while the subsequent phases will be launched this year.

The north segment is an 85km stretch that will transport 300 million standard cubic feet per day (mscf/d) and estimated to cost €275 million; the green segment stretches 110km and will transport 300 mscf/d at a cost of €183 million; and the blue segment stretches 100 km, transporting 713 mscf/d at a cost of €214 million. The orange segment is a 45km line that will transport 300 mscf/d at a cost of €153 million while the red segment, covering 17km, will transport 150 mscf/d at a cost of €150 million.

Upon completion, the network will serve as a cornerstone of Senegal’s economic growth. The system will not only reduce electricity costs through domestic gas utilization, but reduce the reliance on imported fuel and support the development of value-added industries. Beyond Senegal’s borders, the project is designed to connect to the broader African Atlantic Gas Pipeline – a 5,700 km infrastructure project connecting Africa to international markets. This connection will allow Senegal to export surplus gas capacity, while strengthening regional security by providing diversified supply routes.

To advance the project, RGS has deployed an innovative financing model that combines public participation with private capital. The company aims to secure predictable and stable revenue flows, anchored by strong off-takers such as national utilities and industrial customers. As such, the system offers a broader range of investment opportunities, from partnerships to EPC contracts to financing.

With the start of production at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project in 2025, this multi-faceted development becomes even more imperative as the country strives to leverage domestic gas for sustainable economic growth. Through Lô’s participation at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference, RGS will gain access to a wider pool of potential investors as companies convene to discuss actionable pathways for the region’s energy and infrastructure sectors.

“By harnessing domestic gas resources through an integrated national pipeline network, RGS is laying the foundation for industrial growth, power generation and regional trade. The opportunities this creates - from financing and EPC contracts to long-term supply partnerships - are immense. Investing in this system means investing in Senegal’s sustainable future,” states Sandra Jeque, Project Director at Energy Capital&Power.

Explore opportunities, foster partnerships and stay at the forefront of the MSGBC region’s oil, gas and power sectors. Visit https://MSGBCOilGasAndPower.com to secure your participation at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.