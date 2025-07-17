Nigerian energy consortium Renaissance Africa Energy has confirmed its participation as a Silver Partner at the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 conference, scheduled for September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. The announcement follows Renaissance Africa Energy’s strong operational start in early 2025, where the consortium exceeded its first-month oil production target by 40%.

Alongside this operational success, Renaissance Africa Energy recently unveiled an ambitious $15 billion investment plan over the next five years. The plan includes 32 projects focused on increasing crude oil and gas production, expanding pipeline infrastructure and doubling domestic gas output in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region. This investment aims to enhance Nigeria’s energy security and support the country’s broader economic goals.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Renaissance Africa Energy’s 2025 milestones build on the consortium’s acquisition of energy major Shell’s fully owned subsidiary Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of Nigeria’s onshore and shallow-water assets - completed in December 2024. The $1.3 billion deal marked a significant transfer of operational control from an international oil company to indigenous Nigerian firms, signaling a shift toward greater local ownership in the upstream sector.

In the gas sector, Renaissance Africa Energy is targeting an increase in production from 150 million to 300 million standard cubic feet per day. This target will be supported by infrastructure projects such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline, which is expected to facilitate greater domestic gas utilization and support gas exports.

As such, the Renaissance Africa Energy consortium - comprising ND Western Ltd., Aradel Holdings Plc, FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Ltd., Waltersmith Group and Petrolin - brings extensive expertise across upstream, midstream and downstream operations. Collectively, these partners have established a strong track record in performance, innovation and community engagement. With a combined asset base valued at approximately $3 billion and a current production rate of around 100,000 barrels per day, Renaissance Africa Energy is well-positioned to deliver significant energy solutions across Nigeria and the broader African continent.

“The rise of Renaissance Africa Energy as a prominent indigenous operator underscores the increasing maturity and capability of African energy enterprises. Their substantial investment commitments and demonstrated operational achievements are pivotal to enhancing Nigeria’s energy security and fostering sustainable economic development across the region. Renaissance Africa Energy’s participation as a silver partner at AEW: Invest in African energies 2025 exemplifies the vital role of local leadership in shaping the continent’s energy future through strategic investment and collaborative engagement,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.