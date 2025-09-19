RemitHope (https://RemitHope.org/), a pioneering fintech social enterprise – founded by global philanthropist and social entrepreneur Tsitsi Masiyiwa – has launched a bold campaign to raise US$100 000 in just 60 days for, 10 grassroots organisations serving some of Africa’s most vulnerable communities.

The campaign – themed “100 for 10” – seeks to channel life-changing support to organisations on the frontlines of health, education, gender equity and community resilience.

The 10 beneficiaries span nine African countries, including Cancerserve (Zimbabwe), Cáritas Regional De Chokwe (Mozambique), Empowered Girls (Tanzania), Ewang’an Nadede Advocacy Initiative (Kenya), Child Restoration Outreach (Uganda), Hands of Hope (Zimbabwe), Bana Ba Metsi (Botswana), Njira Impact (Malawi), Phelisanong Children’s Centre (Lesotho) and Refugee Children’s Project (South Africa).

“The 100 for 10 campaign is intended to harness the transforming power of small acts of generosity into life-changing opportunities for communities too often overlooked. And every dollar given delivers hope, dignity, and the promise of progress,” Mrs Masiyiwa said.

Running from September 15 to November 15, 2025, the campaign pivots RemitHope’s unique model of transparency, real-time storytelling and direct funding to vetted local partners, ensuring every contribution makes a measurable difference.

In a powerful show of commitment, and leveraging its network of donors and partners, RemitHope has pledged to match every donation given, dollar-for-dollar – effectively doubling the impact.

“If you give $5 it becomes $10, give US$50 and it becomes US$100. This is multiplying hope, opportunities, and futures with every dollar donated,” she said.

The campaign builds on RemitHope’s recent success, where the platform raised over US$81 000 in funding to rebuild Mt Selinda Orphanage in Zimbabwe after a devastating fire swept through the institution. That effort demonstrated RemitHope’s unique ability to mobilise rapidly, scale generosity and deliver urgent impact.

“We’ve witnessed how extraordinary things happen when people unite in moments of crisis. And now, with 100 for 10, we are channelling that same spirit beyond emergencies, for the long journey of community-led development,” Mrs Masiyiwa said.

RemitHope seeks to unlock the transformative potential of diaspora remittances – redirecting a portion of the more than US$90 billion sent to Africa annually, into structured, high-impact community giving.

By blending trust, technology and targeted generosity, RemitHope aims to mobilise US$50 million for grassroots organisations over the next five years.

Additional Links: https://RemitHope.org/featured/