Reload Logistics (www.ReloadLogistics.com/), a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, proudly unveils its new brand identity to better align with its innovative, modern approach to logistics. Founded in 2007, Reload has been strategically amassing assets across major routes and ports in Sub-Saharan Africa to provide clients with the most flexible and accessible solutions in the market.

The new brand embodies Reload’s commitment to constant innovation, ensuring clients receive the most efficient and forward-thinking solutions for their cargo. This fresh visual identity reflects the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the supply chain sector.

Reload Logistics is rapidly accelerating its growth with an already vast asset portfolio, including warehouses, trucks, and rail capabilities across all major routes and ports in Sub-Saharan Africa, providing end-to-end services to global clients. In addition to the rebranding, several key developments will enhance Reload's capabilities and service offerings:

Expansion of RGT Warehouse in Zambia: The RGT facility in Zambia has expanded to a total storage capacity of 80,000 sqm, with 60,000 sqm of covered storage and a 20,000 sqm secure bonded yard. This expansion provides Reload Logistics' clients with more efficient cargo handling and ample space for diverse commodities.

Sulphur Bulk Terminal in Richards Bay: Reload has invested in a 50,000 sqm Sulphur Bulk Terminal in Richards Bay, South Africa. This strategic addition complements the company's extensive portfolio, which includes a fleet of over 1,000 trucks, 200 wagons, and more than 1 million sqm of warehousing space across 13 countries.

Acquisition of Five Locomotives: To enhance service capabilities, Reload Logistics has acquired five diesel-electric mainline freight and passenger locomotives. These locomotives enable the company to handle larger cargo volumes, ensure timely deliveries, and offer greater routing flexibility while reducing its carbon footprint with energy-efficient technology.

"We are excited to unveil our new brand identity," said Roger Graham, Chief Marketing Officer of Reload Logistics. "This new look represents our growth and innovation. Our expansions and acquisitions underscore our commitment to providing top-tier service enabled by our forward-thinking solutions designed for our clients."

For media inquiries, please contact:

Roger Graham

Chief Marketing Officer

Email: brand@reloadlogistics.com

About Reload Logistics:

Reload Logistics is one of Africa’s leading providers of end-to-end supply chain solutions for metals, minerals, soft commodities, and project cargo. With over 1,000 trucks, rail wagons, and more than 1 million sqm of storage, Reload Logistics operates in more than 13 countries, providing seamless freight solutions across Africa, Asia, and Europe. Fueled by cutting-edge technology, Reload Logistics ensures real-time updates for clients in challenging supply chain environments, reaffirming its position as an industry innovator.