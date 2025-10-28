Over 60 participants, including representatives from the Amhara Public Health Institute (APHI), the Amhara Regional Health Bureau (RHB), religious leaders, the World Health Organization and partners, gathered for a two-day workshop to validate the "Minimum Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and Health Requirements for Religious Institutions in the Amhara Region".

The initiative marks a new phase in Ethiopia’s fight against recurrent cholera outbreaks—combining the influence of faith leaders with public health expertise to protect communities and strengthen outbreak preparedness.

Opening the workshop, Mr Belay Bezabih, Director General of APHI, emphasised the importance of sustained action and collaboration in tackling cholera.

“Over the past two and a half years, we have worked tirelessly to respond to the ongoing cholera outbreak and have saved many lives,” he said. “However, it is now clear that we need a sustainable, long-term solution. Implementing the minimum WASH requirements will not only prevent future outbreaks but also set a strong example for others to follow.”

He added that the standards also offer broader social and economic benefits:

“Effective implementation can safeguard the dignity and well-being of pilgrims and even attract visitors and tourists.”

Religious leaders attending the workshop expressed their commitment to improving hygiene and sanitation at holy sites.

“Even though our country still experiences safe water shortages, these minimum requirements help us strengthen our efforts to improve water and sanitation at religious institutions,” one religious leader said.

They highlighted that cooperation between health workers and faith leaders is vital to protecting worshippers.

“A strong solidarity between religious leaders and public health responders is essential to overcome this challenge and protect our communities from cholera and other diseases,” they noted.

Speaking on behalf of WHO Ethiopia, Dr Innocent Komakech, WHO Hub Coordinator, underlined WHO’s ongoing support for Ethiopia’s cholera elimination efforts.

“This workshop is not just a technical milestone—it is a collective commitment to protect the health, dignity, and spiritual well-being of the millions of pilgrims who visit these sacred sites each year,” he said.

Dr Komakech linked the initiative to the Global Roadmap to End Cholera by 2030, which aims to reduce cholera deaths by 90 per cent and eliminate the disease in up to 20 countries.

“The standards we are validating today are aligned with this global strategy,” he said. “They ensure safe water supply, improved sanitation, and clear roles for all stakeholders.”

He called on all participants to translate the workshop outcomes into action:

“Let this workshop be the turning point, the moment we move from planning to implementation, from commitment to results.”

The validation workshop was informed by lessons in the region. The outbreak, driven by unsafe water and poor sanitation, highlighted critical gaps in preparedness.

In response, health authorities, supported by WHO and its partners, rapidly deployed response teams, distributed water treatment supplies, and engaged religious leaders to advocate for the temporary closure of high-risk sites. Community volunteers were also trained to promote hygiene and safe water practices.

Despite challenges such as insecurity and limited infrastructure, the outbreak response underscored the importance of preparedness, community engagement, and long-term investment in WASH services.

The cholera response and the development of WASH&health standards were supported by key partners, including the Government of Japan, the European Union (ECHO), and the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). Their financial and technical contributions have strengthened surveillance systems, deployed emergency teams, and expanded access to clean water and sanitation.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to our partners and donors for their invaluable support,” said Dr Komakech.

As the workshop concluded, participants reaffirmed their shared commitment to implement the validated standards across the Amhara Region and beyond. The standards provide a practical, context-specific guide to ensure safe and dignified conditions at religious institutions while preventing cholera and other WASH-related diseases.

