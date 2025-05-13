In just under two weeks, the global spotlight will turn to Lagos, Nigeria, as the RegTech Africa Conference&Awards 2025 (https://RegTechAfrica.com) convenes at the prestigious Oriental Hotel on May 22–23. Under the theme “Unlocking Africa’s Cross-Border Payments, Trade, and Investment Opportunities through Public-Private Partnerships,” this landmark event is set to catalyze transformative dialogue and action across the continent.​

Organized by RegTech Africa, the conference will gather over 1,000 participants, including high-level policymakers, regulatory authorities, fintech innovators, investors, and thought leaders from across Africa and beyond. The aim is to forge strategic partnerships and develop actionable solutions that address the continent's most pressing economic challenges.​

With a stellar lineup of distinguished speakers, the event feature prominent figures, like Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, Deputy Governor, Economic Policy Directorate, Central Bank of Nigeria, ably represented by Musa Jimoh, Director of Payments System Policy at the Central Bank of Nigeria; Abdulrasheed Bawa, former Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission; Lorien Gamaroff, Co-founder&CEO of Centbee; Richy Emah, Regional BDD – North/West Africa, Sumsub; Edwin Woryonwon Harris Jr., Director General of GIABA; and Dr. Nurudeen Abubakar Zauro, Technical Adviser to the President on Economic and Financial Inclusion.​

Strategic Partnerships Driving Innovation

The conference is bolstered by an impressive lineup of global and indigenous partners, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sumsub, EMTECH, Regfyl, Opay, SANEF, NDIC, and NCC, underscoring a collective commitment to advancing Africa’s regulatory technology landscape.​ These partnerships underscore a shared commitment to advancing Africa's trade, payments, and investment ecosystem through innovative solutions and unified regulatory frameworks.

Key Highlights:

Dynamic Panel Discussions: Engage with experts on topics such as cross-border payment systems, regulatory harmonization, investment frameworks, and the role of RegTech in driving financial inclusion.​

Innovative Exhibitions: Experience cutting-edge RegTech solutions that are transforming compliance, payments, and trade ecosystems across Africa.​

Networking Opportunities: Connect with influential decision-makers, innovators, and investors to build meaningful partnerships.​

RegTech Africa Awards 2025: Celebrate excellence and innovation in regulatory technology and public-private partnership-driven initiatives across the continent.​

As Africa advances towards deeper economic integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the conference aims to address persistent challenges such as fragmented payment systems, regulatory complexities, and limited investment flows. By fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors, the event seeks to unlock scalable solutions that bridge infrastructural, regulatory, and technological gaps.

“Collaboration between the public and private sectors is no longer optional—it’s essential,” said Cyril Okoroigwe, Chair of the Organizing Committee. “The Conference is a call to action for all stakeholders to come together, break down barriers, and unleash Africa’s full potential through innovative solutions, unified regulatory frameworks, and transformative investments. This is a unique opportunity to be part of a defining moment in Africa’s journey toward integration and prosperity.”

Registration and Sponsorship Opportunities

Limited seats are available. To register or explore sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.RegTechAfricaConference.com or contact us at info@regtechafrica.com.​Zawya

About RegTech Africa:

RegTech Africa is a leading organization dedicated to fostering innovation in regulatory technologies across the continent. By creating platforms for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation, RegTech Africa drives initiatives that accelerate economic growth and financial inclusion in Africa.