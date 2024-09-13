From 10 to 13 September 2024, as part of the implementation of the Regional Programme for the Integrated Management of the Fouta Djallon Massif (PRAI-MFD), ECOWAS is organising in Conakry the Regional Workshop for the launch and validation of the tools of the Regional Programme for the Integrated Management of the Fouta Djallon Massif (PRAI-MFD), on the theme ‘Issues and challenges of the Preservation of the Fouta Djallon Massif after the transfer of the Programme to ECOWAS’.

The initiative is part of the implementation of the ECOWAS Regional Policy on the Environment and Water Resources, as well as the ECOWAS Regional Climate Strategy, the Forest Convergence Plan, the Labé Appeal for the preservation of the Fouta Djallon Massif and the Sahel Water Coalition. It is in line with the implementation of the commitments of the International Decade for Action ‘Water for Sustainable Development’ 2018-2028, on the declaration for improving access to water resources of the World Water Forum in 2021.

The ECOWAS delegation is led by Mrs. Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, and includes H.E. Mr. Blaise Louis AKA BROU, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Conakry, the Director of the Water Resources Management Centre (CGRE) of the Department of Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, the Acting Director of the Environment and Natural Resources and the Massif du Fouta Djallon coordination team.

The workshop, which was broadcast online, was attended by PRAI-MFD Focal Points, CGRE Integrated Water Resources Management (GIRE) Focal Points, representatives of transboundary basin organisations (OMVS, OMVG, ABN, MRU and ABCBT), technical and financial partners such as the FAO, UNEP and WFP, and the various Guinean ministries involved in the management of the Massif du Fouta Djallon (MFD).

In his opening speech, Mr. Aboubacar Camara, Guinea’s Minister of Energy, Hydraulics and Hydrocarbons, urged the participants to refocus on simple, concrete actions to meet the high expectations of local communities. Before him, the Minister for the Environment and Sustainable Development, Mrs. Djami DIALLO, recalled the strategic importance of the MFD in the Guinean Government’s national policy, hence the priority given to the MFD as part of the national reforestation programme. Mrs Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, speaking on behalf of ECOWAS, recalled the worrying state of natural resources in the MFD and invited all stakeholders to join in a dynamic of co-constructive and inclusive partnership in order to synergise all initiatives contributing to the preservation of the MFD. In his introductory remarks, Mr. Kouakou Alex KOUASSI, Director of the CGRE, recalled the actions carried out by the CGRE within the framework of the Massif du Djallon and expressed his intention to strengthen this partnership. On behalf of the partners, Ms. Bintia Chicaya, Representative of the FAO Sub-Regional Coordinator, recalled the interest that the FAO has in safeguarding the MFD, hence its advocacy initiative that led to the LABE APPEAL, and recalled that the FAO is fully committed to mobilising its technical expertise to support all initiatives aimed at restoring the resources of the Fouta Djallon Massif.

On the sidelines of the workshop, the delegation led by Ms Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, accompanied by H.E. Mr. Blaise Louis AKA BROU, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Conakry, and the entire delegation, was received by H.E. Mr. Amadou Ouri BAH, Prime Minister of Guinea. Mrs. TOURE-LITSE conveyed H.E. Dr Omar Alieu TOUREY’s words of gratitude to H.E. General Mamadi DOUMBOUYA, President of the Republic of Guinea. She also reiterated ECOWAS’s commitment to working alongside Guinea to preserve the Fouta Diallon Massif, and to supporting it in its mission to champion the inclusion of the MFD in UNESCO’s list of World Heritage sites. His words were reinforced by those of the Prime Minister, who intends to take the advocacy to a higher level and intends to mobilise all the countries under the influence of the Fouta Djallon Massif.

As a reminder, the aim of this regional workshop is mainly to validate the tools for implementing the PRAI-MFD, but also to help raise awareness and mobilise Member States and all stakeholders with concerns and initiatives relating to the issues and challenges involved in preserving the Massif du Fouta Djallon.