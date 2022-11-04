Canon Europe today announces the launch of the RF 135mm F1.8L IS USM, a telephoto prime lens ideal for shooting portraits in low-light and the SPEEDLITE EL-5, a high-performance Speedlite for capturing weddings and events. A fast, bright f/1.8 aperture and built-in optical image stabilizer enable the RF 135mm F1.8L IS USM to capture crisp images with a soft background, while the longer focal length creates flattering portraits. Offering the same intuitive design as the EL-1 and advanced performance at a competitive price, the SPEEDLITE EL-5 is the perfect accessory for professional photographers. Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) is also announcing a Neural Network Image Processing tool will be added to its DPP software, enabling photographers to improve the quality of the images they capture.

Capture stand-out portraits with the RF 135mm F1.8L IS USM

The successor of the popular Canon EF 135mm f/2L USM, the RF 135mm F1.8L IS USM achieves striking portraits thanks to the combination of a fast f/1.8, 9-blade aperture and 135mm focal length that create a beautiful bokeh effect, while compressing subject features for more flattering shots. This also creates a more comfortable and relaxed shooting environment thanks to the additional distance between subject and photographer, for natural looking photos whether capturing tight headshots or full body shots. The RF 135mm F1.8L IS USM is also perfect for close shooting, with a focusing distance of 0.7m that gives a 0.26x magnification. RF 135mm F1.8L IS USM also employs an Optical Image Stabiliser for up to 5.5 stops of stabilization, which increases to 8 stops with co-ordinated stabilization[i], which is ideal when shooting in low light or hand-held.

As with Canon’s entire RF lens range, the RF 135mm F1.8L IS USM delivers exceptional image quality across the entire frame. The advanced optical design features three UD elements to ensure high resolution, accurate colour reproduction and reduce chromatic aberrations. With ASC and Super Spectra Coating, the RF 135mm F1.8L IS USM also benefits from minimal ghosting or flare, while the fluorine coating helps to keep the lens free from dirt for sharp images every time.

The RF 135mm F1.8L IS USM offers effortless operation and handling, to support photographers in high-pressure shooting scenarios such as weddings or live sporting events. A Nano USM motor enables fast and quiet AF operation, which, coupled with Canon’s Eye AF feature[ii], ensures the RF 135mm F1.8L IS USM accurately focuses on the subject’s eye so that the photographer can concentrate on the composition - useful when shooting with a shallow depth-of-field. The RF 135mm F1.8L IS USM is Canon’s first ever lens, other than super-telephoto lenses, to feature two Lens Function buttons, which can be used for AF-stop function or other features. A Control Ring can also be customised to change various settings from the lens such as shutter speed, aperture or ISO. Dust and water-resistant seals around the lens mount ensure reliability in any shooting conditions.

SPEEDLITE EL-5: Powerful, yet easy-to-use Speedlite

Packed full of professional features, the SPEEDLITE EL-5 is a high-performance, reliable Speedlite that is a must have for the kit bag of any event photographer. Featuring a Guide Number of 60[iii] and a blisteringly fast flash recycle time of 0.1-1.2 seconds [iv], it’s never been easier to illuminate action-packed events such parties or weddings. Likewise, the rechargeable Li-ion Battery Pack LP-EL enables a long continuous flash count at up to 85 flashes at full power, and up to 350 flashes in a single charge, at full power[v]. For more subtle lighting requirements, the extended manual power setting enables users to set the flash to 1/1024th power[vi].

Canon's first Speedlite to feature a Multi-Function foot that is compatible with the latest EOS R series cameras[vii], the SPEEDLITE EL-5 uses gold plated contacts to ensure a reliable connection with the camera and improved communication. For reliable performance even when shooting with flash for long periods of time, the SPEEDLITE EL-5 is designed with an efficient passive cooling system that allows heat to dissipate more quickly. When shooting in adverse weather conditions, the dust and water resistance seals give photographers confidence in their kit.

Built for professional workflows, the SPEEDLITE EL-5 offers a number of features such as wireless radio control for up to 15 additional Speedlites and a Camera Link function that allows photographers to trigger external cameras connected to these Speedlites. The Dual White LED light acts as modelling light or AF assist lamp, to support focusing in low light situations. With the custom flash mode (C.Flash), users can register flash settings (C1, C2, C3) on the Speedlite and can also ‘link’ these to the camera’s custom modes[viii], which act as a pre-set to speed up workflows in more complex environments. With the same intuitive design and menu system as the EL-1, the SPEEDLITE EL-5 offers a familiar joystick and button layout along with a new (Flash) Menu Direct button for easy access to the Speedlite settings menu on the camera.

DPP Cloud Upgrade

Canon has also bolstered its Digital Photo Professional software for advanced photographers, with a new subscription-based Neural Network Image Processing tool that enhances image quality through the power of cloud computing and Canon’s advanced AI technology. Photographers are able to reduce noise, while restoring detail and sharpness, previously not possible at such a high ISO, improve colour accuracy and benefit from lens optimisation.

Also launching today is EOS R6 Mark II, a full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers innovative ways for hybrid shooters to master their creativity – without compromise and no matter what the subject. Capable of continuous shooting at 40fps and featuring Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF to recognize and track more subjects at greater speed, EOS R6 Mark II sets new speed records. A true hybrid, it can also capture superb oversampled 4K 60p video or 6K RAW.

For more information about the RF 135mm F1.8L IS USM please visit: https://bit.ly/3Dyu1Qp

Further details about the SPEEDLITE EL-5 are available here: https://bit.ly/3DwcbNQ

RF 135mm F1.8L IS USM key features:

Fast f/1.8, 9-blade circular aperture

135mm focal length

5.5 stops of stabilization (8 stops with IBIS)

Advanced optical design featuring three UD elements, ASC and Super Spectra Coating

Nano USM motor for fast and quiet AF

SPEEDLITE EL-5 key features:

Guide Number of 60, with integrated modelling light

Fast flash recycle time of 0.1-1.2 seconds iv

Rechargeable Li-ion Battery Pack LP-EL

Canon's first Speedlite to feature a Multi-Function foot

Wireless radio control for up to 15 additional Speedlites

[i] With compatible cameras with in-body Image Stabilisation. [ii] With compatible cameras. [iii] When camera is set to ISO100 and zoomed to 200mm. [iv] Using a fully charged battery under Canon testing conditions. [v] Using a fully charged battery under Canon testing conditions. Continuous flash count at full output until flash firing restriction Level 1. [vi] Minimum flash output is 1/128 for high-speed sync. [vii] For use with compatible cameras with Canon's Multi-Function shoe. Note, not all functions may be supported with all cameras (the EOS R5 C and camcorders with the Multi-Function shoe are not supported). [viii] With compatible cameras.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://bit.ly/3sNIdjx) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: Canon-CNA.com