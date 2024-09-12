World Football Summit (WFS) (www.WorldFootballSummit.com), the premier platform for the global football industry, has announced Real Madrid's newly renovated Santiago Bernabéu Stadium as the recipient of its prestigious Best Venue Award for 2024. This accolade recognizes the stadium's groundbreaking features and its ambitious vision to redefine not only the sports venue landscape but also Madrid's cultural and economic fabric.

The revamped Santiago Bernabéu stands out with its unique innovations, including:

A state-of-the-art retractable pitch system with an underground greenhouse

A 360-degree video screen enveloping the entire stadium interior

An exterior digital skin transforming the stadium into a dynamic urban landmark

Advanced sustainability features and energy-efficient systems

Beyond its technological marvels, the Santiago Bernabéu has positioned itself as a cultural and tourism hub in Madrid.

Over the last year, it has hosted major international acts like Taylor Swift, Karol G., and Luis Miguel, cementing its status as a premier concert destination. Moreover, the venue has been chosen by the NFL as its home for expanding its footprint in Spain, further diversifying its sporting portfolio with international rights holders.

Above all, by attracting visitors and hosting various events, the stadium is creating significant employment opportunities and driving economic activity in the city.

"Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu is not just a stadium; it's a glimpse into the future of sports and entertainment venues," said Jan Alessie, Co-Founder of World Football Summit. "Its blend of cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and multi-functionality sets a new standard for what a modern stadium can be. It's a true game-changer in the industry and a vital asset for Madrid's economy."

The award, previously won by Tottenham Hotspur for their innovative stadium in London, underscores Real Madrid's ambition to become a reference point in the sports industry. The club's vision extends beyond football, positioning the Santiago Bernabéu as a year-round destination and a vital part of Madrid's urban fabric.

Tristán López-Chicheri, CEO&Senior Partner at L35 Architects reflected: “The main intention of our design was to align a “number one team” with a “number one stadium”, so the image of the stadium could easily be identified with the Real Madrid and become a symbol, a memorable image. At the same time, such a major building becomes a symbol of the city as well.”

José María Arrabal, General Secretary of Sport at La Junta de Andalucía, will hand out the award during the WFS Awards Ceremony on September 18 in Sevilla as part of WFS Europe. This landmark event is set to bring together over 2,500 football industry professionals and decision-makers from around the world. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from an impressive lineup of speakers, including Italian football legend Giorgio Chiellini, Hammad Albalawi (Head of the Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup™ 2034 bid), Maheta Molango, Chairman of the PFA and Toni Nadal, amongst many others. WFS Europe is proudly supported by key partners such as Turkish Airlines, Junta de Andalucía, The Football Business Academy, Scoreplay, Meltwater, Radisson Hotel Group, and LALIGA, with additional representation from leading brands and institutions like Deloitte, the British Embassy, and CaixaBank. The event will also welcome representatives from major football organizations and clubs, including the European Club Association, UEFA, Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Sevilla FC, Real Betis Balompié, Liverpool FC, and Juventus Football Club, alongside hundreds of other influential entities.

WFS Europe truly embodies the convergence of the entire football industry ecosystem, offering unparalleled networking and insights for all attendees. For more information about the WFS Awards and WFS Europe, please visit Europe.WorldFootballSummit.com.

