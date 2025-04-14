Rand Refinery Limited, the world’s largest integrated single-site precious metals refining and smelting complex, has joined the upcoming Mining in Motion 2025 Summit as a Silver Sponsor. The participation of Rand Refinery underscores the company’s commitment to strengthening Ghana’s gold sector and highlights a drive to fostering responsible gold mining, exports and processing practices.

Rand Refinery Limited plays a crucial role in driving the growth of Ghana’s gold upstream sector, providing services such as smelting, evaluation, refining and recovery of previous metals. The company’s largest shareholders operate some of Ghana’s largest mines. Notably, AngloGold Ashanti operates the 268,000 ounce-per year (oz/y) Iduapriem mine and the 224 oz/y Obuasi mine, while Gold Fields manages the Tarkwa facility. Meanwhile, Rand Refinery has the exclusive rights to refine gold recovery company Goldplat’s Ghanaian production. An agreement is in place whereby Goldplat has first right of refusal to process all Rand Refinery’s by-products not suitable for its own refining process.

As Ghana maximizes the growth of its gold sector through collaboration with global partners, enhancing cooperation with investors such as Rand Refinery Limited is critical. The firm’s participation at Mining in Motion demonstrates its dedication to strengthening relationships within the Ghanaian gold industry and to unlocking growing prospects within the upstream and downstream sectors.

Mining in Motion is organized by the Ashanti Green Initiative in partnership with the World Bank, the World Gold Council and other international stakeholders. The event brings together key decision-makers, including H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana, alongside public and private sector leaders from the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States and the United Nations, to discuss the future of gold mining.

Stay informed about the latest advancements, network with industry leaders, and engage in critical discussions on key issues impacting small-scale miners and medium to large scale mining in Ghana.