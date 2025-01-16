Top financial leaders in Africa’s oil, gas and energy sectors will take center stage at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2025 Forum (www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com/) in Paris, offering strategic insights on funding opportunities and the pivotal role of finance in advancing the continent’s energy transition. Scheduled for May 13-14, 2025, the event will explore investment strategies, emerging market dynamics and financing solutions needed to unlock Africa’s vast energy potential. Featured speakers include:

Liz Williamson , Head of Energy Corporate Finance, Rand Merchant Bank

, Head of Energy Corporate Finance, Rand Merchant Bank Admassu Tadesse , Group President&Managing Director, Trade Development Bank

, Group President&Managing Director, Trade Development Bank Taiwo Okwor, Vice President, Investment, Africa Finance Corporation

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) continues to play a key role in financing energy and infrastructure projects across Africa, supporting the continent’s energy transition. In partnership with the European Investment Bank, RMB’s holding company, FirstRand Bank, recently launched a €400 million initiative to expand renewable energy projects in South Africa, enhancing clean energy supply, reducing carbon emissions and creating jobs.

IAE 2025 (https://apo-opa.co/3C1xE4G) is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 13-14, 2025 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

The Trade and Development Bank (TDB) has spearheaded numerous high-impact financing projects that strengthen energy infrastructure and promote sustainability across Africa. Notable initiatives include a $150 million Trade Finance Risk Participation Agreement with the African Development Bank to boost intra-African trade and regional integration, expected to support $1.8 billion in trade over three years. Additionally, TDB secured a $100 million facility from British International Investment to finance essential imports and exports for African markets.

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) remains at the forefront of large-scale infrastructure financing, focusing on critical energy projects that support the transition to cleaner energy sources. Earlier this month, the AFC announced plans to invest over $3 billion in 2025, with priority initiatives including a transnational railway connecting Zambia’s mines to Angola’s Port of Lobito, as well as investments in renewable energy, electrification, agriculture and eco-tourism to boost regional development. The upcoming forum is set to explore how Africa’s energy market is evolving and the innovative financing solutions required to support large-scale energy projects, especially in the oil and gas sector.