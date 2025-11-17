Radisson Hotel Group (www.RadissonHotels.com) proudly announces the debut of Radisson Residences Taghazout Bay (http://apo-opa.co/47YRVUf), in the heart of Morocco’s surf capital. Nestled on the scenic hills of Taghazout Bay with sweeping views of the Atlantic, the new property features 208 modern serviced apartments, padel court, two outdoor pools and a kids area.

Strategically located on a hillside overlooking the ocean, the new Residences offers an unbeatable location, only steps from the world-class Tazegzout Golf course and a quick two minutes by shuttle ride from the beach. Taghazout Village, a vibrant hub of surf culture and coastal charm, is only a ten-minute drive away. Surrounded by golden beaches, relaxed cafés, and dramatic natural landscapes, every moment invites travelers to disconnect and immerse themselves in the essence of seaside living.

“Taghazout Bay continues to grow as one of North Africa’s most exciting coastal destinations. This opening reflects our commitment to expanding in high-potential leisure markets with properties that give guests space to slow down, find their balance, and enjoy meaningful moments. Radisson Residences Taghazout Bay offers the best base in a setting that inspires relaxation and connection,” said Tim Cordon, COO, Middle East, Africa&Southeast Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

The comfort of home, the ease of Radisson

The property has 208 modern serviced apartments, ranging from two to three bedrooms. Each apartment includes a fully equipped kitchen, spacious living areas, and a private terrace or balcony. Families and groups can enjoy the independence of a home away from home, paired with the calm simplicity of Radisson’s Scandinavian-inspired hospitality.

Whether guests choose slow mornings in the sun or days filled with sand, surf, and adventure, Radisson Residences Taghazout Bay makes it easy to live at the pace of the coast.

Designed to flow with nature

The new Residences span twelve elegant low-rise buildings in soft beige tones that blend naturally with the coastal environment. Drought-resistant greenery and native argan trees enrich the landscape while interiors embrace a minimalist design with earthy textures and muted colors inspired by Taghazout’s surf and shoreline.

Leisure to match any mood

Two outdoor pools set the stage for effortless leisure. The central pool creates a vibrant social hub, with the expansive ocean-facing pool boasts panoramic views of the Atlantic. For those seeking action, a brand-new Padel court adds a dynamic way to stay active and energized.

Beyond the property, guests can explore well-known local attractions including the Targant Museum, Taghazout’s popular skatepark, and the vibrant Souk El Had, a 20-minute drive away. For more off-the-beaten-path adventures, guests can enjoy sandboarding at sunset on the Timlalin Dunes, sampling freshly caught fish at the port of Imi Ouaddar, or discovering new surf spots along the scenic coastline.

Jean-Baptiste Bohler, Cluster General Manager of Radisson Residences Taghazout Bay and Radisson Blu Resort, Taghazout Bay Surf Village said, “At Radisson Residences Taghazout Bay, we offer our guests the freedom and flexibility of a residence, with fully equipped kitchens for those who wish to feel at home, while still enjoying the comfort, amenities, and services of our neighboring Radisson Blu Resort Taghazout Bay Surf Village. It is a perfect balance of independence and hospitality in one of Morocco’s most breathtaking coastal settings.”

Radisson Residences Taghazout Bay expands Radisson Hotel Group’s presence in Morocco, delivering a new way to stay that embraces coastal living, open-air freedom, and the joy of being fully present.

For more information and to book, click here: http://apo-opa.co/47YRVUf .

Media Contact:

Saadiyah Hendricks,

Director,

Global Corporate and Area PR&Social Media (MEA, MED and SEAP),

Radisson Hotel Group

saadiyah.hendricks@radissonhotels.com

Nataliya Tkachenko,

Associate Director Global Consumer PR,

Radisson Hotel Group

nataliya.tkachenko@radissonhotels.com

Social Media:

Connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn: http://apo-opa.co/3JRJGl0

TikTok: http://apo-opa.co/3JDA3X5

Instagram: http://apo-opa.co/48ohfU7

Facebook: http://apo-opa.co/4nXY6hm

YouTube: http://apo-opa.co/49omqFC

WhatsApp: http://apo-opa.co/49omt4g

X: http://apo-opa.co/49omvZW

Connect with Radisson on:

LinkedIn: http://apo-opa.co/47MXKW0

TikTok: http://apo-opa.co/3JDA3X5

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/4826TJd

Facebook: http://apo-opa.co/4o3rEtY

YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/3JOixPT

WhatsApp: http://apo-opa.co/49omt4g

X: http://apo-opa.co/49omvZW

About Radisson Hotel Group:

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with more than 1,580 hotels in operation and under development in +100 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn&Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson — brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards (https://apo-opa.co/3LFcfmh) is Radisson Hotel Group’s loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 24 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings (http://apo-opa.co/3LH4Y5o) provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions, placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional, and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet (https://apo-opa.co/3K6B89S) and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website http://apo-opa.co/4r2hexh.

About Radisson:

Radisson is an upscale hotel brand that offers Scandinavian-inspired hospitality that enables guests to find more harmony in their travel experience. With natural surroundings and unexpected delights, Radisson inspires the art of being in the moment, helping guests to find the right balance for their stay, switch off and relax. Radisson hotels can be found in leisure destinations, suburban and city settings, and near airports. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson is part of the Radisson family of brands, which includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn&Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson — brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit our website http://apo-opa.co/49pg0Ga.