HSG Holding has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Quadriga Systems Limited (QSL), a market-leader in cloud-based IT solutions and infrastructure, in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. With this acquisition, HSG Holding strengthen its position in the hospitality arena as an investment vehicle to support the development of companies within the industry in the post Covid 19 period.

HSG Holding was established to focus on investment opportunities within the hospitality sector at the intersection where the strength of traditional hospitality operations meets with new technologies that can assist in the digital transformation of the industry. The company believes in investing over the long-term as it sees great opportunities for growth in the EMEA region and beyond.

Helping the hospitality industry with its digital transformation journey

The Quadriga brand and companies has been a leader for more than three decades as a premier Managed Service Provider built on its Unified Interactive Digital platform operating on Wired, Wireless and Coaxial Network medium. It has a vast expertise in Network deployment and integration to hotels in more than 100 countries worldwide and providing solutions to over half a billion hotel rooms over the years.

Quadriga has been supplying interactive TV platforms, property-wide connectivity solutions and network integration to global hospitality chains since the early days of the industry and has consistently been an industry leader of innovation and development.

Quadriga had been the first to introduce Digital Video on demand as well as full streaming solution to its customers and recently rolled out its fully integrated, cloud based and data centric set of services.

“The acquisition brings to the group product and solution capabilities, and demonstrates continued commitment to clients, and helps them navigate their digital convergence and transformation journey. Quadriga also brings comprehensive service management portfolio, in-house platform development, including next generation networks and integration with partner services over converged network infrastructure” says Jean-Philippe Delouis, CEO of Quadriga Systems Ltd.

About HSG Holding:

Backed by a multi-national asset manager, HSG Holding is a newly established investment firm dedicated to the hospitality industry focused on acquiring technology companies that will help their clients to face the next industry challenges. In September, HSG Holding announced the acquisition of IT Hospitality Group and continues to assess further acquisition opportunities.

About Quadriga Systems Ltd:

For the last 40 years, Quadriga has become the leading designer of network integration providing property-wide connectivity and entertainment services and solutions for the hospitality industry creating a “better than home” experience for hotel guests. Quadriga provides complete end-to-end services and solutions that enrich guest stays and maximizes on-property value through Cloud based Services&Data Management.