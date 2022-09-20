Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met Tuesday with HE Governor of the Darfur region in the Republic of Sudan Mini Arko Minawi.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral cooperation ties between the two countries.

