Her Excellency Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, met today in Cairo with Her Excellency Minister of Planning and Economic Development of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Hala El-Said.

During the meeting, the focus was on reviewing and strengthening the bilateral relations between the two nations. Discussions centered around enhancing cooperation in the field of development financing, with an emphasis on exchanging expertise and innovative ideas regarding its mechanisms.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed the critical issue of the ongoing aggression in the Gaza Strip. Both parties explored effective mechanisms to support the resilience of the Palestinian people and the implementation of humanitarian aid, emphasizing the collaborative efforts between the two countries in this regard.

Her Excellency the Minister of State for International Cooperation expressed appreciation for the collaborative efforts and the shared vision towards supporting critical regional issues.