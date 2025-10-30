HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, met today with HE Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan to the State of Qatar, Lily Adhieu Martin Manyiel.

Discussion during the meeting, focussed on cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in additipon to the situation of displaced persons from Sudan.

HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation emphasized the importance of adhering to the protection of civilians and ensuring the provision of essential services to them, especially in light of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in conflict-affected areas. She stressed the need to strengthen international and regional efforts to coordinate the humanitarian response and support the most vulnerable groups.

Her Excellency also reiterated the State of Qatar's unwavering support for the Sudanese people and its continued support for all initiatives aimed at achieving peace and alleviating the suffering of civilians in Sudan and neighboring countries.