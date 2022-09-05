Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Monday copies of credentials of HE Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden Gautam S. Bhattacharyya, HE Ambassador of the European Union Cristian Tudor, HE Ambassador of the Czech Republic Peter Chalupsky, HE Ambassador of the Republic of Mali Amadou Diem, and HE Ambassador of the United States of America Timmy Davis.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the new Ambassadors success in the performance of their duties and assured them of providing all support to upgrade relations between their countries and the State of Qatar to closer cooperation in various fields. 

