HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi held a telephone conversation on Saturday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin, Corinne Amori Brunet.
During the call, HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended his congratulations on the occasion of the appointment of HE Corinne Amori Brunet as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Benin, wishing her success and the further development and growth of bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.
The conversation discussed deepening and expanding bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the latest developments on the African continent, and a range of matters of shared interest.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.