The State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt affirm the continuation of their intensive efforts in the mediation file of Gaza Strip, aiming to reach an agreement that brings an end to the war, alleviates the humanitarian suffering in the enclave, ensures the protection of civilians, and facilitates the exchange of detainees and prisoners.

The two countries indicate that some progress has been achieved during the most recent intensive round of negotiations, which lasted for three weeks. They affirm that the suspension of negotiations with a view to holding consultations before resuming dialogue once again is a normal procedure within the context of these complex negotiations.

The two states call for refraining from being swayed by leaks circulated by certain media outlets in attempts to undermine these efforts and influence the course of the negotiation process. They emphasize that such leaks do not reflect reality and originate from parties uninformed about the progress of the negotiations.

The two countries call on international media outlets to act responsibly and uphold the ethics of journalism, by highlighting the unprecedented suffering taking place in the Gaza Strip, rather than playing a role in undermining efforts aimed at ending the war on the Strip.

The two countries, in partnership with the United States of America, reaffirm their commitment to continuing efforts toward reaching a comprehensive agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.