The Green Energy Africa Summit (GEAS) (https://GreenEnergyAfricaSummit.com/) will give start-up companies an opportunity to connect with industry leaders and government officials through its Energy Investment Village, which features a selection of the most compelling local clean-tech projects. The companies will have the chance to pitch to energy leaders holding potential investments worth more than $100 billion.

The Energy Investment Village is a partnership with the Saldanha Bay Innovation Campus (SBIC), an initiative of Freeport Saldanha, and advisory firm the Research Institute for Innovation and Sustainability (RIIS).

One of the companies chosen for this incredible opportunity this year is PWK Waste Management and Recycling. The company promotes waste minimisation - part of their process of fulfilling their zero waste landfill mission is by promoting separating from the source. Susan Kone, Managing Director behind the revolutionary waste management company, will be representing PWK Waste Management and Recycling. Through her hands-on experience separating the waste from the source, Susan will showcase how oil vats and containers can be used to potentially provide shelter.

The mission behind the company is to protect the environment. Susan Kone states, “We must all protect GAIA our only mother earth, in all our daily activities." Helping enterprises of all industries reduce waste, the entire PWK Waste Management and Recycling team has partnerships with companies to remove the waste onsite rather than direct to landfill.

As the oil industry is modernising and in the process of becoming more sustainable for the environment, PWK Waste Management and Recycling is forward thinking on solutions to help companies start the transition of zero waste or sustainability on premises.

Kone will be presenting what a plastic oil container can be recycled into at the event. The waste management company will also showcase prototypes of bricks manufactured from plastic oil can containers collected from the shell forecourts.

“Green Energy Africa Summit is all about connecting South Africa’s growing demand for innovative green energy with workable, bankable, local solutions,” said Paul Sinclair, GEAS Vice President, Energy. “The Energy Investment Village helps facilitate this, and ensures good, viable ideas are not left behind.”

Meet Susan Kone and other energy and sustainability entrepreneurs at the leading oil industry event in Africa (https://bit.ly/3RiczEC).

About Green Energy Africa Summit:

Green Energy Africa Summit (https://bit.ly/3LJNnFK) is the global platform for stimulating deals and transactions across the African renewables industry. The event brings together governments, national regulator and utility companies, independent power players, investors, financial institutions and service providers. The summit will drive deals and investment into energy projects, provide energy access and solutions for the continent and shape the future of Africa.

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from 3-7 October 2022.

About PWK Waste Management and Recycling:

We are operating a waste management enterprise that promotes waste separation from source, environmental conservation, and environmental education and awareness. The start-up is a female led organisation that emphasises on the capacitation of women in turning waste to treasure while conserving the environment.