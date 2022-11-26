Big time supporter and enabler of youth development, Prudential (www.Prudentialplc.com) has completed a four- day immersive leadership program for young professionals from across the Group hosted in Lagos, Nigeria, West Africa, set to inspire, empower and develop a community of young employees to become active change makers through innovation in order to create a future-ready Prudential.

Now in its third cohort, the Prudential Young Professional Programme is a grouping of 40 young employees aged 35 years and below from Africa, Europe and Asia i.e. Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Nigeria, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, United Kingdom selected on the recommendation of their leaders.

The young professional programme was designed to connect young changemakers across the Group to each other, mentors who are CEOs as well as senior executives, to learn and create solutions for our customers.

“With an average employee age of 37 years in Africa, we value thoughts and ideas from our younger employees. The program is not only designed to serve our customers to get the most out of life, we enable all employees to pursue their dreams and reach the highest potential, both personally and professionally. Prudential is counting on the young professionals, our next generation, to continue building our legacy as future leaders and create a future-ready Prudential,” said the Chief HR Officer for Prudential Africa, Maria Shipiri.

“As a just and inclusive employer, Prudential strives to create a work environment where our diverse and talented team can bring their authentic selves to the workplace, in order to create, innovate, learn, succeed and grow,” Said Nikki Davies, Group Diversity and Inclusive Director

The programme is central to Prudential’s efforts to contribute to the growth and transformation of the economy and young employees by bringing a fresh perspective and a different way of thinking to any business.

Harnessing on the creativity and energy of our young colleagues, the cohorts will collaborate across locations, businesses, and departments, generating ideas and prototypes and resulting in proposals to create a future-ready and competitive Prudential.

With over 540 employees in Africa 35 or less, the program focuses on building a tight-knit cohort while simultaneously supporting individuals and uniting emerging leaders from various businesses to engage in value-based leadership discussions and hands-on workshops, while also gaining visibility across senior stakeholders and co-creating solutions for the company.

As part of Prudential’s growth roadmap, we are significantly investing in our people and technology to build the capacity to serve more customers. Today, Prudential serves over 19 million life customers in Asia and Africa.

