With over 14 years’ experience in sales and management across Africa, Prosper Shoniwa has built a reputation for driving business growth and operational excellence. As the Export Sales and Operations Manager at RS South Africa (www.za.RS-online.com/web), Prosper combines his in-depth knowledge of international trade with a nuanced understanding of African market dynamics, positioning him as a key figure in the company’s expansion efforts across the continent.

Prosper is an accomplished professional with a proven track record in export management and sales, having successfully navigated the complexities of diverse African markets throughout his career. His expertise spans multiple industries, where he has consistently demonstrated the ability to develop and execute strategies that achieve significant growth. His formal qualifications, including a Diploma in International Trade Management from the International Trade Institute of Southern Africa (ITRISA) and a Diploma in Marketing from the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), form the foundation of his business acumen.

Currently pursuing a BCom in International Business at MANCOSA, Prosper continues to enhance his skills to stay ahead in Africa’s rapidly evolving business landscape. Fluent in English and French, Prosper has cultivated strong relationships across Sub-Saharan Africa, working with stakeholders ranging from corporate clients and distributors to EPCs and water utilities. He also has extensive experience consulting with engineers and working at the highest level with governments, making him a versatile leader in cross-border partnerships. His multilingual proficiency and deep cultural understanding have been instrumental in bridging gaps and fostering collaborations that transcend borders.

At RS South Africa, Prosper leads the company’s export operations with a focus on delivering Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) solutions tailored to the unique needs of the African market. His leadership approach goes beyond delivering products; he is committed to building long-term partnerships that drive operational efficiencies and provide value-driven, sustainable solutions. Prosper’s ability to anticipate market trends, negotiate deals, and implement innovative strategies ensures that RS South Africa’s clients gain a competitive edge.

Prosper’s vision for RS South Africa is one of transformation, where MRO solutions are not only efficient and value-driven but also innovative and responsive to the changing demands of African industries. His focus on client satisfaction, coupled with his strategic insight, positions RS South Africa as a preferred partner across Southern, East, and West Africa. Under Prosper’s leadership, the company is set to redefine how businesses across Africa approach their operational needs, delivering customised solutions that enable seamless operations and continuous improvement.

With a commitment to operational excellence and a passion for driving growth in challenging markets, Prosper Shoniwa is at the forefront of RS South Africa’s mission to expand its influence and deliver impactful MRO solutions across the continent.

For more information about RS Africa export solutions, visit their website (www.Africa.RSdelivers.com) and follow them on LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.co/4gQsIiq) for regular updates on their impactful work.

PR Contact Person -

RS South Africa:

Princess Tlou

Communications&Content Specialist

RS South Africa

Princess.Tlou@rsgroup.com

+27 11 691 9366

Media Contact Person –

NGAGE:

Thobile Ndlovu

PR Account Executive

thobile@ngage.co.za

+27 11 867 7763

RS:

RS is a trading brand of RS Group plc, providing product and service solutions that help our customers design, build, maintain, repair, and operate industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 750,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to 1.1 million customers.

We support customers across the product lifecycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimising inventory in the maintenance, repair, and operation phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2023 reported revenue of £2,982 million.

Further information is available via these links: