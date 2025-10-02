Enlit Africa (https://apo-opa.co/46OyWLI) and Water Security Africa (www.WaterSecurity-Africa.com) have released their 2026 sponsorship and exhibition brochures, inviting businesses to secure prime positions at these premier industry events. Set to take place from 19-21 May 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Enlit Africa and Water Security Africa will be co-located, fostering synergies between the energy and water sectors. This marks the fifth Enlit Africa since it rebranded from the long-running African Utility Week, and the second Water Security Africa in Cape Town.

Enlit Africa features a world-class conference, a free-to-attend expo with over 250 exhibitors, technical and strategic conference programmes for renewables, storage and grid modernisation, plus exclusive networking like the Utility CEO Forum and site visits.

“Engaging at Enlit Africa was a key priority for our team, and it didn’t disappoint,” said Connie Ochola-Iseme, Strategic Business Development Leader at Lucy Electric, of their 2025 participation as a sponsor. “We had the chance to showcase our latest innovations; all built with our customers at the heart of every solution. Even more rewarding was the opportunity to connect directly with attendees, gaining insights, feedback and inspiration that will help drive our next steps.”

What’s new in 2026:

Enlit Africa is levelling up on Level 2, hosting exclusive, high-level talks and networking, in partnership with the ESI Africa Power&Energy Elites (https://apo-opa.co/46KsGo4). Level 2, the newest opportunity to connect dealmakers, technology partners and investors, brings together the Project&Investment Network and the Utility CEO Forum coupled with deal rooms, masterclass sessions and country spotlights,

The P&IN breakfast, which kickstarts the Level 2 experience, features 200+ of Africa’s leading power and energy leaders, through a curated project and investment focused networking and discussion platform.

What to expect at Water Security Africa 2026:

Water Security Africa complements Enlit Africa by focusing on sustainable water supply for commercial, industrial and public sectors, showcasing technologies for reduction, reuse and recycling to mitigate quality and supply risks while boosting economic growth through the circular economy.

Building on the foundation from the 2025 event, Water Security Africa is expanding both programming and exhibition opportunities across C&I and utility sectors, encompassing public and private sector water usage for the whole of the African continent.

How to get involved:

Download the sponsorship and exhibition brochures at www.Enlit-Africa.com and www.WaterSecurity-Africa.com.

For Enlit Africa sponsorship enquiries, contact:

Marcel du Toit

marcel.dutoit@wearevuka.com



Contact Stephen Campbell for Water Security Africa sponsorship information:

Stephen.campbell@wearevuka.com

For more information about advertisement opportunities in ESI Africa Power&Energy Elites, contact:

Nick Lumb

Nicholas.lumb@wearevuka.com

