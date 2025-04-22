Speaking during a strategic meeting with directorate heads, Dr. Oluga underscored the department’s critical role in actualizing the national government’s health priorities. He emphasized the need for alignment of directorate activities with existing policy frameworks and called for periodic reviews to ensure that all efforts remain focused and results-oriented. “We must be champions of change,” said Dr. Oluga, stressing the importance of sustainability, resource mobilization, and innovation in addressing persistent challenges such as the medical internship programme. He further highlighted the need to build and sustain public trust through demonstrated action and accountability, noting that “public trust begins when we will.” The Principal Secretary pledged his support to teams based on measurable results and called for better alignment between priorities and available resources. He advocated for stronger collaboration across directorates, encouraged an open-door policy, and called for the resolution of cross-cutting issues through synergy and coordinated action. Dr. Oluga also emphasized the importance of showcasing ongoing progress, protecting gains made, and restoring systems where necessary. During the meeting, he received briefs from the Directorates of Curative and Nursing Services, Family Health, Health Products and Technologies, and Policy, Digital Health and Innovation. The meeting was also attended by the Director General for Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth, among other senior officials.

The Principal Secretary for the State Department for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, has called on directorate heads to exhibit strong leadership and unwavering commitment in driving the Ministry of Health’s national agenda, with a focus on advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and strengthening key health services.

