On the Rikiratha Show on Kameme TV, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, discussed key health issues affecting communities.
She addressed the growing challenge of drug and substance abuse, its societal impact, and strategies for prevention and recovery. Emphasizing hygiene as vital for disease prevention, she highlighted simple practices like handwashing and proper waste disposal.
The discussion also covered Social Health Insurance (SHA) as a critical step toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC), ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare. Additionally, she provided an update on Mpox, focusing on symptoms, prevention, and the importance of breaking stigma.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.