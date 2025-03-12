Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India


Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visited the sacred Ganga Talao in Mauritius today. He offered prayers and immersed the holy water from the Triveni Sangam at the sacred site.

Prime Minister’s gesture of bringing the holy water from the revered Mahakumbh Mela to Ganga Talao signifies not only the spiritual unity between the two nations, but also their commitment to preserve and nurture the rich traditions that form the foundation of their shared cultural ties.

