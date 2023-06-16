The Prime Minister, Mr. Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane promoted 294 Police Recruits to Police Constables during a pass-out parade held at Police Training College (PTC) in Maseru on Friday.

Mr. Matekane reminded the police that they are entrusted to maintain peace and stability as well as to prevent crime in the country.

He said stability leads to the country’s economic development as investors will be attracted to invest in a country that has stability.

He said the government is concerned about the high rate of crime in the country, which include among other killings and stock theft.

He urged the newly appointed Police Constables to bear in mind the police mandate and to respect the rights of all people.

He, therefore, wished them success and strength in the job they have been called for, urging them to respect themselves so that they can be respected by other people.

The Minister of Local Government, Chieftainship, Home Affairs and Police, Mr. Lebona Lephema congratulated the newly promoted Police Constables on completing their training and wished them success.

Mr. Lephema said it is the mandate of the government to fight crime in the country, noting that the government will ensure that they provide the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) with the resources they need for their work.

He strongly urged them to respect their job and other people so that they can be respected as they are trusted to protect Basotho.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police, Compol Holomo Molibeli congratulated the Police Constables and strongly condemned the behaviour of accepting bribes, saying whoever does will be dismissed.

Compol Molibeli noted that the recruits took 13 months in training, saying they have moved from six months to ensure that the recruits are well equipped with the skill to do their jobs.

Compol Molibeli reminded new Police Constables that they have been sworn to serve Basotho selflessly and with respect, urging them to fulfil the mandate of LMPS, which is to provide safety and security to all as well as to prevent crime in partnership with the community and other stakeholders.

He encouraged them to implement what they have learned during the training for the betterment of Basotho and the LMPS, urging them to avoid activities that go against the rules and regulations of the LMPS.

The training commenced on 1st May 2022 and the recruits were equipped with skills like drill walking, self-defence, physical training, patriotism and discipline.

As part of the ceremony, the Prime Minister presented awards to those who performed well in drill walk, discipline, academic performance, fitness, leadership, horse riding, enthusiasm, marksman and physical training.

At the pass-out ceremony, Cabinet Ministers, senior government officials and the public were present.