​Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi attended the 57th National Day celebrations of the Republic of Mauritius as the Chief Guest.

2.​ During the celebrations, President of the Republic of Mauritius H.E. Mr. Dharambeer Gokhool conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean (G.C.S.K) award, the highest civilian award of Mauritius, on Prime Minister Modi. This is the first time that an Indian leader is receiving this honour.

3.​ Prime Minister Modi dedicated this award to the special friendship between India and Mauritius and to the 1.4 billion people of India and their 1.3 million brothers and sisters in Mauritius.

4. During the National Day celebrations, an Indian Navy marching contingent participated in the parade. An Indian Naval Ship also made a Port Call to coincide with the National Day celebrations.