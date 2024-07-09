On 8 July 2024, H.E. Mr. Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister, discussed with His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam Sheikh of Al-Azhar of Egypt, during His Eminence’s visit to Thailand as Guest of the Royal Thai Government during 5 - 8 July 2024. In attendance were H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Police Colonel Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister and Grand Imam Sheikh of Al-Azhar are pleased with the 70th anniversary of Thailand - Egypt diplomatic relations this year and expressed their intention to further strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of education, religion and culture. In addition, the Prime Minister also expressed appreciation to the Egyptian side for continuously granting Al-Azhar University scholarships to Thai students and support the establishment of an Arabic language center in partnership with Al-Azhar University in Thailand for students aiming to pursue their studies at theUniversity and those who are interested in advancing their Arabic language.

On this occasion, both sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East. The Prime Minister emphasized Thailand’s support for peaceful solution in line with the Two-State Solution, as well as Thailand’s request for further assistance in securing the remaining Thai hostages. The Thai side also shared that the Thai Government will provide financial support of 100,000 dollars to the Egyptian Red Crescent for humanitarian assistance of people in the Gaza Strip, which will be coordinated through the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo in due course.

In the afternoon, Police Colonel Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice, on behalf of the Royal Thai Government, bid farewell to the Grand Imam Sheikh of Al-Azhar of Egypt after he completed his visit to Thailand.