HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, held talks on Tuesday with HE Prime Minister of the Republic of Mozambique, Maria Benvinda Levi, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development 2025, currently underway in Doha.

The talks focused on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

The two sides also exchanged views on key issues featured on the summit's agenda, along with a range of issues of mutual interest. 

