Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs


We are pleased that the Federal Government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in Ethiopia accepted the African Union's invitation to attend the peace talks to be held in the Republic of South Africa on 8 October 2022. We hope that these talks will lead to a permanent end to the conflict.

We reiterate our readiness to provide all kinds of support to the friendly and brotherly Ethiopian people for the establishment of peace and tranquility in Ethiopia.

