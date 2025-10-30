The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (the Commission), through Honourable Commissioner Hatem Essaiem, Country Rapporteur for the Republic of Sudan, vice president of the Commission and Honourable Commissioner Solomon Ayele Dersso, Focal Point on Human Rights in Conflict Situations, expresses its deep and grave concern over the continued escalation of violence, mass atrocities, and the devastating humanitarian crisis unfolding in El Fasher, North Darfur, Sudan.

Credible reports indicate that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) operations in El Fasher have reportedly been accompanied by grave breaches of international humanitarian law and serious violations of international human rights law, including attacks against civilians, committing killings, rape, torture, looting, and destruction of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, markets, and humanitarian facilities. Thousands remain trapped in the city, with no access to food, medicine, or safe evacuation routes, amounting to collective punishment and acts that may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law.

The Commission reiterates the findings and recommendations of its Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) on Sudan, published during its 85th Ordinary Session on 21 October 2025 and calls for the full and urgent implementation of these recommendations, including the establishment of an independent accountability mechanism, unimpeded humanitarian access, and stronger protection for civilians, particularly women, children, and persons with disabilities.

The Commission welcomes the conclusions of the 1305th Emergency Meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC), held on 28 October 2025 in Addis Ababa, and welcomes its firm condemnation of the atrocities and grave human rights violations committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Fasher, its call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, and its demand for the establishment of humanitarian corridors and accountability for perpetrators. The Commission further echoes the Council’s rejection of all forms of external interference, which undermines the right to self-determination of the people of Sudan guaranteed under Article 20 of the African Charter.

Accordingly, the Commission:

• Condemns in the strongest terms the heinous acts of violence being inflicted on the civilian populations in El Fasher

• Calls on the AU and the international community to bear their responsibility including under Article 4 (h) of the Constitutive Act of the AU for taking urgent action for halting the mass atrocities

• Calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities in and around El Fasher;

• Urges all parties to fully respect international humanitarian a law and the Geneva Conventions as well as human rights, including the right to life under Articles 4, the right to human dignity 5, the right to physical security of the person, the right to equality and existence of peoples under Articles 19 and 20 and the right to peace and security of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights;

• Calls for the protection of medical personnel and humanitarian workers, and for the rapid delivery of aid to civilians in need;

• Reiterates its call for African-led and coordinated action to stop the suffering of civilians and to restore peace, justice, and the rule of law in Sudan;

• Reiterates its conclusion in the Fact Finding Mission Report that ensuring accountability including through criminal prosecution is a pre-requisite for breaking the cycle of impunity in Sudan.

The Commission expresses its solidarity with the people of Sudan and reaffirms that lasting peace, security, and justice can only be achieved through accountability, civilian protection, and respect for human dignity.