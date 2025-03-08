The Secretariat of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (the Secretariat) wishes to inform the general public that the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (the Commission), upon authorization of the Government by the Republic of Seychelles (Seychelles), is scheduled to undertake a Promotion Mission to Seychelles from 10 to 14 March 2025.

This Mission, which is part of the Commission’s promotion mandate, is being undertaken in accordance with Article 45(1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (the African Charter) and Rule 76(1) of the Commission’s Rules of Procedure. The objectives of the mission are, inter alia, to promote the African Charter, its protocols and other regional and international human rights instruments, engage with relevant stakeholders on the human rights situation and exchange views on enhancing the enjoyment of human rights in the country.

The Delegation will be composed of:

Honourable Commissioner Solomon Ayele Dersso, Commissioner Rapporteur on the Human Rights Situation in the Republic of Seychelles and Chairperson of the Working Group on Extractive Industries, Environment and Human Rights Violations in Africa (Head of Delegation); and

Honourable Commissioner Hatem Essaiem, Chairperson of the Committee for the Prevention of Torture in Africa.

The delegation will be supported by staff from the Secretariat.

During the Mission, the delegation will meet with a cross-section of human rights actors in the country, especially those working in the field of human rights: including in particular, relevant Government officials, Members of Parliament, Members of the Judiciary, the Police, National Institutions and representatives of Civil Society Organizations, and other individuals or institutions capable of enlightening the Commission on the human rights situation in Seychelles.

At the end of the mission, the preliminary findings will be discussed with the relevant Government authorities. A Press Conference will also be held to brief the press and the general public on these findings.