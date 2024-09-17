On September 16, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt Badr Abdelatty, who is in Moscow on a working visit.

The ministers specifically discussed a wide range of issues related to further dynamic development of the traditionally friendly Russian-Egyptian relations. They also reaffirmed Moscow and Cairo’s mutual commitment to establish comprehensive cooperation in accordance with the interstate Treaty on Comprehensive Partnership and Strategic Cooperation signed in Sochi in October 2018.

The ministers noted the leading role of the Joint Russian-Egyptian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation in increasing the volume of bilateral trade and expanding cooperation in industry, energy and agriculture. In this context, the implementation of large joint investment projects was highlighted, first of all the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Egypt, El Dabaa, and creation of a Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone. The Russian side reaffirmed its readiness to continue timely supplies of Russian grain products to Egypt.

The ministers also discussed topical international and regional problems. Moscow and Cairo’s mutual intention to maintain coordination at the UN, BRICS and other multilateral platforms was reaffirmed. It was noted that Russia and Egypt had similar approaches to resolving the ongoing crises and conflict situations in the Middle East and the African continent through political and diplomatic means in accordance with international law and the provisions of the UN Charter.

Sergey Lavrov informed Badr Abdelatty in detail about Russia’s fundamental assessments and considerations on the Ukrainian issue.

When discussing the situation in and around the Gaza Strip, the foreign ministers highlighted that it was necessary to cease fire as soon as possible and provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the people in the enclave. They also emphasised that a comprehensive peaceful Palestinian-Israeli settlement on a generally accepted international legal basis, which provides for the creation of an independent State of Palestine within the 1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem, was a priority.

The ministers reaffirmed Russia and Egypt’s commitment to continue efforts aimed at prompt political settlement to the crisis in Libya, based on the principles of its unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Special focus was placed on preparations for the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum scheduled to take place in Sochi in November.