The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation


On September 21, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a meeting with Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s 78th session.

The conversation focused on the ongoing developments in Sudan resulting from the continuing hostilities between the country’s regular army and the Rapid Support Forces, with Russia emphasising the need to stop the armed confrontation and resolve all disputed issues through talks.

The agenda also covered efforts to expand the traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Sudan in their various aspects. The participants reaffirmed their commitment to stepping up their foreign policy coordination on the international and regional agendas within the United Nations and at other platforms.

