On March 25, Ambassador Dr. John Nkengasong – U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and Senior Bureau Official for Global Health Security and Diplomacy, overseeing the Department’s Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy – launched the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Nursing Leadership Initiative to sustain gains and accelerate progress toward ending HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. Under the initiative, PEPFAR is providing $8 million in 2024 to support nurses at the forefront of the HIV/AIDS response in Botswana, Côte d’Ivoire, Eswatini, Malawi, Nigeria, South Africa, and Zambia.
In these seven partner countries, the initiative invests in activities that will:
- Enhance nurses’ skillsets to lead planning and delivery of HIV/AIDS services to curb disruptions in access to essential HIV services;
- Help nurses to identify, advocate for, and leverage innovative digital solutions to enhance quality HIV service delivery;
- Protect nurses by enhancing their infection prevention and control skills, providing supportive work environments, and supporting mental health needs;
- Invest in the development, retention, and equitable distribution of the nursing workforce, aligned with each country’s national priorities, to ensure long-term sustainability of HIV service delivery; and
- Enhance nurses’ communication and leadership skillsets.
PEPFAR implementing partners will also support partner nursing organizations in the seven initiative countries to undertake a needs assessment to guide initiative activities.