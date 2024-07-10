Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


Following the Mauritanian presidential election held on June 29, the Constitutional Council of Mauritania announced on July 4 that Mr. Mohamed Ould CHEIKH EL GHAZOUANI, the incumbent candidate, has been elected.

  1. Japan congratulates President GHAZOUANI on his re-election.
  2. Japan reiterates its respect to Mauritania for its important role in peace and stability of the region and is confident that Mauritania’s social and economic development will further progress under the strong leadership of President GHAZOUANI.
  3. Mauritania is the Chair of the African Union this year. Japan is committed to further strengthen friendly and cooperative relations between Japan and Mauritania, including cooperation through the TICAD process.
