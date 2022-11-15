The President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah, has sacked with immediate effect the Acting Director General of the Liberia Institute for Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS), Wilmot Smith, and the Deputy Director General for Statistics and Data Processing, Alex M. Williams.
The decision, the Liberian Leader said, is based on administrative reasons.
Both men are ordered to turn over all properties belonging to the institution in their possession.
Meanwhile, President Weah has designated the LISGIS Deputy Director General for Administration, Lawrence George, to act as Director General while Prof. Francis Wreh is on a leave of absence.
The President urges all those holding positions of public trust to act with diligence and seriousness in the discharge of their duties.