The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has made several appointments in government affecting the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), the University of Liberia (UL), Cooperative Development Agency (CDA), Ministry of Justice as well as the Judicial Branch of Government.
Those named by the Liberian Leader on Thursday, July 17, 2023, and are to act in their respective capacities include the following:
Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC)
- Rev. Dr. Jasper N’daborlor - Acting Commissioner, Board of Commissioners
University of Liberia Board of Trustees
- Sen. Numene T.H. Bartekwa-Statutory Member, Board of Trustees, Representing the Liberian Senate
- Rep. Matthew G. Zarzar- Statutory Member, Representing the Honorable House of Representatives
- Rep. Larry P. Younquoi - Statutory Member, Representing the Honorable House of Representatives
- Rep. Johnson N. Gwaikolo - Statutory Member, Representing the Honorable House of Representatives
- Rep. Dixon W. Seboe - Statutory Member, Representing the Honorable House of Representatives
- Mr. Martin Pennie - Statutory Member, Representing Alumni Association
- Mrs. Fatu R. Kanneh -TipotehStatutory Member, Representing Alumni Association
- Hon. Samuel D. Tweah, Jr. Non Statutory Member, Representing the Visitor’s Nomination
- Rev. Dr. Charles S. G. Boayue, Jr.Non Statutory Member, Representing the Visitor’s Nomination
- Madam Nyamah Dunbar - Non-Statutory Member, Representing the Visitor’s Nomination
- ArcelorMittal Liberia - Non-Statutory Member, Representing the Visitor’s Nomination
- Liberia Chambers of Commerce Non-Statutory Member, Representing the Visitor’s Nomination
- Dr. D. Evelyn Kandakai Non-Statutory Member, Representing the Visitor’s Nomination
- Profs. D. Ansu Sonii -Member - Ex-Officio, Statutory, Representing the Ministry of Education
- H. E. George M. Weah, Sr.Chair Ex-Officio, Statutory Member
- President of the UniversityStatutory Member and Chief Executive Officer