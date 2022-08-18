The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, says the CDC-led administration remains determined to address development challenges affecting every district, including Montserrado County District #10, in addition to remarkable achievements in the last four years of his incumbency.

“Without boasting, I can safely inform you that this Government has done more developments in its first four years than any other administration had done in their first four years," President Weah told enthusiastic residents of District 10. “And I am committed to doing more even here in your district.”

During his engagement with constituents of District #10, Montserrado County on Wednesday, August 17, which is in continuation of his nationwide tour that began last year but paused due to a combination of vexing factors, President Weah assured the huge assembly of citizens that his administration prioritizes every political subdivision of the country.

“As my government embarks on an unprecedented spree of development, I assure you that District 10 will not be left behind,” the President said, adding: “You already know what we have done here and elsewhere, but only request that you exercise some patience.”

He said his government would do more if it was allowed to continue the massive work it started in 2018.