State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles


Following the passing of renowned historian and author, Mr William McAteer, on behalf of the country and on his personal behalf President Ramkalawan has sent a message of sympathy to the McAteer family.

"We are deeply saddened by this great loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Mr McAteer. His literary contributions and love for Seychelles will remain engraved in our hearts and minds. Mr. McAteer leaves behind a timeless legacy of historical literature for our youths and future generations. We wish his family courage and peace during this time of mourning.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.