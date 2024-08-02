President Wavel Ramkalawan of the Republic of Seychelles, alongside Vice-President Ahmed Afif and Minister for Local Government and Community Affairs Rose-Marie Hoareau, chaired a pivotal meeting with District Administrators at State House this morning.

In his opening remarks, President Ramkalawan extended heartfelt appreciation to the District Administrators for their unwavering dedication and hard work within their communities. “Today on behalf of the people of Seychelles, I would like to say thank you to you all for the work that you do. At times in your respective districts, you go beyond your call of duty, you go the extra mile to continue serving the people and ensure our citizens obtain the assistance or support they need. We appreciate and recognize your hard work. I know there are challenges and today we sit together to collectively discuss and propose solutions for the way forward. Once again thank you so all your efforts, I wish you all courage as we continue to find ways to deliver a high standard of service to our citizens” he said.

The meeting served as a crucial platform for open dialogue, aiming to identify and implement practical solutions for the collective benefit of the districts.

District Administrators brought forward a range of issues, including road safety measures, infrastructure development, alternative distribution points for the methadone program and improved road access. They also discussed the need for better coordination and communication with other ministries, departments and agencies. Additionally, the community leaders proposed innovative ideas and actions to enhance services and improve the lives of citizens in their respective districts.

The meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary for Local Government Kevin Perine, members of the Executive Management of the Ministry and District Administrators from Mahé, Praslin, and La Digue.