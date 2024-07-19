President Wavel Ramakalawan served as the guest speaker at a seminar hosted by the Association of Palliative Care Centres (APCC) yesterday afternoon. The event, designed to enhancing palliative care, gathered professionals from various fields as part of the association's ongoing efforts to improve the quality of care.

The seminar is a component of a comprehensive two-week training session, “An Introduction to Palliative Care for Professionals,” which began on July 8th and will conclude on July 19th. This training aims to equip professionals with the essential skills and knowledge required to provide quality palliative care.

“As an ordained Minister, I have always been deeply interested in the pastoral ministry. I have had the privilege of meeting many people and accompanying them on the tough journey of life. Palliative care is a vital aspect of this journey, providing not just medical support but also emotional and spiritual care,” said President Ramakalawan.

Speaking in his capacity as an ordained minister, the President encouraged the team of professionals to explore various approaches to palliative care. He highlighted the importance of compassionate, holistic care that addresses the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of patients and their families.

The President's insight underscored the significance of palliative care and its crucial role in improving the quality of life for patients with serious illnesses. He commended the association for their dedication to advancing palliative care and expressed strong support for their initiative.