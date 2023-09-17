Ministry of Foreign Affairs, People's Democratic Republic of Algeria


President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune left Saturday Algiers for New York (United States of America) to participate in the works of the 78th ordinary session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

After listening to the national anthem, President Tebboune reviewed a detachment of the Republican Guard that gave him the honors at Houari Boumediene  international airport of Algiers.

The President of the Republic was greeted upon his departure by Prime Minister Aïmene Benabderrahmane, Chief of the General Staff of the People’s National Army, General Said Chanegriha and the Principal Private Secretary at the Presidency of the Republic Mohamed Ennadir Larbaoui.

