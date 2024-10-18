President Wavel Ramkalawan, accompanied by Vice President Ahmed Afif, hosted a delegation of European Union Ambassadors at State House yesterday evening during a courtesy visit.

This diplomatic engagement is part of the strategic partnership dialogue under the Samoa Agreement, a broad cooperation accord signed in November 2023 between the European Union and the Republic of Seychelles. The Agreement aims to strengthen collaboration across multiple sectors of shared interest.

In his remarks, President Ramkalawan expressed the nation's deep appreciation for the enduring and robust partnership between Seychelles and the European Union. He highlighted the importance of these dialogues as a platform to address mutual challenges and to explore new opportunities for expanding existing collaborations and forging future initiatives.

Discussions focused on key strategic areas, including maritime security, commerce, environmental protection, climate change, and investment. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations to tackle common challenges and advance mutual goals.

The meeting underscored the significance of the EU-Seychelles partnership in fostering regional stability and promoting sustainable development in the region.

Also present at the meeting were Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Vivienne Fock Tave, Ambassador Kenneth Racombo, Director of the Multilateral Division at Foreign Affairs, Ms. Amenda Padayachy, Multilateral Director at Foreign Affairs, Ms. Myra Laporte, Second Secretary of the Multilateral Division, and Mr. Marcon Larsen.