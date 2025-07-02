His Excellency Mr. Gunnar Andreas Holm, Ambassador of Norway to the Republic of Seychelles, paid a farewell courtesy call to President Wavel Ramkalawan on Tuesday afternoon, marking the conclusion of his distinguished three-year diplomatic tenure.

During the meeting, President Ramkalawan expressed his profound appreciation for the robust bilateral relationship between Norway and Seychelles that has flourished under Ambassador Holm's stewardship. The President commended His Excellency for his unwavering dedication and exemplary commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations through the exploration of diverse avenues of cooperation.

"We are deeply grateful for your exceptional service and effort to deepen our partnership with Norway," President Ramkalawan remarked. "Your dedication has been instrumental in advancing our shared interests and mutual values."

The farewell meeting provided a valuable opportunity for both parties to reflect upon the key areas of cooperation that have characterized the Norway-Seychelles partnership during Ambassador Holm's tenure. These collaborative initiatives have encompassed the blue economy, maritime security and sustainability, climate change mitigation, and environmental protection – sectors that remain at the forefront of joint efforts between the two nations, reflecting their unwavering commitment to sustainable development and ocean conservation.

In a gesture of enduring friendship, His Excellency Holm extended a gracious invitation to President Ramkalawan to undertake an official visit to Norway, further reinforcing the strong diplomatic bonds between the two countries. President Ramkalawan concluded the meeting by extending his best wishes to Ambassador Holm for success in his future endeavours and expressing confidence that the solid foundation established during his tenure will continue to yield mutual benefits for both nations.

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Chrystol Chetty, Honorary Consul for Norway, Ms. Wendy Isnard, Director General for Bilateral Affairs, and Mr. James Caprin, Desk Officer for Bilateral Affairs.