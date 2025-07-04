President Wavel Ramkalawan received a delegation of Chinese medical specialists at State House this morning, in a courtesy call that marked four decades of successful medical cooperation between China and the Republic of Seychelles. The delegation was accompanied by Her Excellency Ms. Lin Lan, Chinese Ambassador to the Republic of Seychelles.

During the meeting, President Ramkalawan warmly welcomed the delegation to State House, expressing sincere gratitude and appreciation for their exceptional contributions and expertise in caring for Seychellois citizens during their two- year of posting with the Seychelles Hospital. President Ramkalawan extended his best wishes for their future professional endeavors.

The discussions centered on the experiences of the five attending specialists and recommendations to diversify areas of cooperation to better improve the quality of life for the nation. The delegation comprised one cardiologist, one general surgeon, one acupuncturist, one orthopedic specialist, and one radiologist.

The delegation representative expressed honour at having the meeting with the President, describing it as a historical moment in China's medical services to Seychelles. On behalf of his delegation, he expressed gratitude for having served the community for two years, stating that this cooperation represents an affirmation of achievement with local counterparts in sharing expertise that helps improve healthcare.

Following the meeting, Dr. Danny Louange, Chief Executive Officer of the Health Care Agency, commended the thoughtfulness of the group of specialists in extending their stay to allow for a smooth transition with the new group of doctors arriving in the country over the weekend.

"The cooperation between China and Seychelles has enabled local medical professionals to enhance their knowledge through medical training, particularly in the dynamic aspects of health practices," Dr. Louange stated. "The Ministry is grateful for the dedication of this group of specialists and looks forward to broadening areas of cooperation, taking into account other sectors that could benefit our health system."

The 40-year medical cooperation between China and Seychelles continues to strengthen healthcare delivery in the Republic, with ongoing exchanges of medical expertise and training programs that benefit both nations.

Present for the Meeting were the Minister for Health Mrs. Peggy Vidot, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Health Care Agency, Mr. Marc Chang Lam, Counsellor for The Chinese Embassy ,Mr Mu Jianfenf and Third Secretary Chinese Embassy Ms, Ma Tianhu.